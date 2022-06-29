KCR never cared for PV, says Bandi

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for ignoring former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, after using the latter's charisma and legacy for political gains.

Speaking to media persons after paying tributes to PV on his 101th birth anniversary, Sanjay described Rao as a polyglot.

He said it is a matter of pride that PV Narasimha Rao belongs to Telangana and served at Centre in several positions, including as Prime Minister. He also said PV introduced reforms and always thought of poor. Sanjay said KCR did not care to pay respects on PV's birth anniversary as there are no elections now. KCR even promised Rs 100 crore for PV Ghat but nothing has been done, he added.

He said KCR forgot about development of PV's birthplace Vangara and construction of a memorial, he said, adding that it is an insult to PV Narasimha Rao and his family members to use his legacy for political gains.

Sanjay also came down heavily on the Congress party, saying that they never respected PV as Prime Minister despite his political acumen, for he was not from the Gandhi family. It is shame that even they didn't participate in PV's birth anniversary, Sanjay said.