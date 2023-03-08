KCR picks Neelam's grandson for MLC post

As BRS wants to emerge as a national party, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao this time decided to include leaders who originally belong to the Rayalaseema region in the list of MLC candidates to be elected under the MLAs quota.





In a strategic move, KCR picked up Challa Venkatrami Reddy, the grandson of former President of India Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy. Venkatrami Reddy is the son of Challa Rambhupal Reddy, son-in-law of Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy. This family is said to be having good hold in Kurnool, Dhone and Nandikotkur constituencies. KCR feels that this would help BRS in the next general elections to AP Assembly. In the undivided Andhra Pradesh, Venkatrami Reddy had contested for Assembly from the Alampur reserve constituency.





While the Chief Minister took the decision to re-nominate K Naveen Rao, Deshapati Srinivas is the new choice for the Council. Srinivas is an Indian lyricist, singer and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister. Srinivas has been with the BRS chief since the days of agitation for separate Telangana and has been giving inputs to KCR.



Talking to reporters, Srinivas said he would fulfil his duties with commitment. There are two more seats to be filled under the Governor's quota and the list of aspirants is long. The names of candidates for these two vacancies would be announced after the cabinet meeting. It remains to be seen whether the Governor would endorse the decision of the cabinet or not. In fact, the face-off between the Governor and the Government began with the Governor rejecting the name cleared by the cabinet for MLC under the Governor's quota.