Rahul Gandhi to Campaign in Narsapur and Saroornagar today

With just four days left until the elections, the campaigns in Telangana have reached their final stage as both the BJP and Congress parties are competing for more MP seats. The Congress party, which currently holds power in Telangana, is working tirelessly to secure as many MP seats as possible.

Leading the charge for the Congress party is party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is set to campaign in two constituencies today. Rahul Gandhi will be attending election campaign meetings in Narsapur and Saroornagar. He will be accompanied by CM Revanth Reddy as they participate in the Narsapur Jana Jatara Sabha at 4 pm, followed by the Sarur Nagar Stadium Jana Jatara Sabha at 6 pm.

The Congress party has focused all its efforts on Telangana, with the aim of not only retaining power in the state but also winning more MP seats. The party is also seeing a significant migration of members from other parties to Congress, indicating a strong support base.

As the elections draw closer, all eyes are on Telangana as the Congress party and its leaders work tirelessly to secure victory in the upcoming elections.