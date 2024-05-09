Live
- Rajamahendravaram: Adireddy Srinivas confident of NDA victory in polls
- Eluru: Collector reviews polling arrangements
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
- Hyderabad: Heavy rain brings relief, but power issues persist
- CPI leader Narayana dares PM Modi to arrest Jagan
- GHMC to begin surveying dilapidated structures
- Rahul Gandhi to Campaign in Narsapur and Saroornagar today
Cong is communal, appeases Muslims to grab power: Konda
Hyderabad: Addressing auto drivers at Shamshabad on Wednesday, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the BJP candidate for Chevella Parliamentary constituency said...
Hyderabad: Addressing auto drivers at Shamshabad on Wednesday, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the BJP candidate for Chevella Parliamentary constituency said that the BJP reaffirms its dedication to supporting auto drivers in their quest to fulfill their demands. He said that the BJP staunchly upholds the principle of non-discrimination based on caste or religion.
“It is committed to treating all Indians equally and ensuring their well-being and prosperity. While Congress calls itself secular and calls BJP communal, the undeniable truth is, Congress is the actual communal party in the country. They divide the community into Hindu and Muslim and appease Muslims for political gains to grab power,” he added.
