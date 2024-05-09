  • Menu
Cong is communal, appeases Muslims to grab power: Konda

BJP candidate from Chevella parliamentary constituency Konda Vishweshwar Reddy along with K Annamalai, BJP state president, Tamil Nadu at a programme organised by the Forum for IT Employees at Sandhya Convention in the city on Wednesday.
Hyderabad: Addressing auto drivers at Shamshabad on Wednesday, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the BJP candidate for Chevella Parliamentary constituency said that the BJP reaffirms its dedication to supporting auto drivers in their quest to fulfill their demands. He said that the BJP staunchly upholds the principle of non-discrimination based on caste or religion.

“It is committed to treating all Indians equally and ensuring their well-being and prosperity. While Congress calls itself secular and calls BJP communal, the undeniable truth is, Congress is the actual communal party in the country. They divide the community into Hindu and Muslim and appease Muslims for political gains to grab power,” he added.

