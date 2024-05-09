CPI leader Narayana dares PM Modi to arrest Jagan

Vijayawada : CPI National secretary K Narayana has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Narayana said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was criticising the YSRCP government on corruption but not taking any action against the Chief Minister. Addressing the media at the State party office, Narayana said the Prime Minister during his election speeches criticised the State government and leveled corruption allegations.



If the PM is wholeheartedly blaming the YSRCP government, the Central government can arrest the CM on corruption charges. He felt the PM Modi is not very serious on the corruption and sand mafia in Andhra Pradesh.



He said Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana also responded to the allegations leveled by the Prime Minister on the YSRCP government and stated that leaders in New Delhi were also corrupt.

He said the Ayodhya Ram temple issue is not yielding results to PM Modi in the election campaign and he was talking about the Mangala Sutra. Narayana said PM Modi has no right to talk about the Mangala Sutra. He said leaders of the stature of the Prime Minister should not talk like that.

The CPI national leader criticised the Central government for threatening the opposition party leaders with CBI, ED and IT cases. He alleged that the Delhi police were also registering cases against the opposition party activists on the social media posts.



Referring to AP, Narayana said while the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has already joined the NDA, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is also supporting Prime Minister Modi indirectly and both the parties are adopting the same stand towards the BJP.



Referring to the polls to AP State Assembly, he said there was a possibility of the State heading towards a hung Assembly.

