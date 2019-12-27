KCR, PM Modi exhibiting dictatorial tendencies: CPI secretary Chada Venkat Reddy

Himayatnagar: The 95th foundation Day of Communist Party of India was celebrated here at Satyanarayana Bhavan office here on Thursday. Telangana state CPI secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, who was the chief guest of the programme, hoisted the party flag.

Addressing the gathering, Venkat Reddy recalled various public agitations that the party organised in the last 95 years and how the party always stood by the people. So many poor people got rights over lakhs of agriculture lands due to the party's successful fight against 'jagirdars and jamindars.' He called upon the party workers to wage movements against alleged anti-people policies of both state and central governments. He urged them to pressurise both governments to withdraw their regressive decisions. The party aims to build a new society devoid of poverty, economic inequities, unemployment, atrocities and attacks on the weaker sections, he said.

Venkat Reddy accused both CM KCR and PM Modi of adopting dictatorial tendencies. CPI Hyderabad secretary ET Narsimha said that lakhs of poor in the city were given housing sites through struggles by the party. He alleged that the state government had failed miserably to protect women and children from increasing atrocities. He said that the party would fight for prohibition of liquor in the state as it is one of the leading factors in increasing crime and atrocities against women.

After flag hoisting, CPI state leaders, party activists, who wore red shirts, took out a rally from Satyanarayana Bhavan to party main office Maqdoom Bhavan. Among those who participated in the program include CPI national council member Aziz Pasha, state joint secretary Palla Venkat Reddy, state general secretary of AICTUC VS Bose, state committee members Chaya Devi, AITUC Hyderabad city secretary M Narsimha, CPI city leader Chandramohan, president of AIYF R Balakrishna, secretary N Srikanth, CPI leaders SA Mannan, Harinath Goud, Saleem, MD Ghouse, K Yadagiri, C Renuka, Ameena, R Mallesh and others.