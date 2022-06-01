KCR pushed State into dept trap: BJP

Hyderabad: Refuting the claims of the State Planning Board vice-chairman and Minister Puvvada Ajay on Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, party leader N V Subhash on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who always claims to be an intellectual, had pushed the State into debt trap.

In a statement issued here, Subhash said when BJP was trying to put facts about the financial condition of TRS government, its leaders and ministers were losing control of themselves. "KCR has pushed the State into a situation where it is now unable to pay even salaries and pensions," he alleged.

The BJP leader stated that the CM and TRS leaders were blaming the Centre and trying to hold responsible the Modi government to divert attention of people for their every failure. "When KCR is unable to do anything, he simply directs party leaders to blame the Centre alleging that the State has not received funds," Subhash said.

He questioned why KCR announced popular schemes when he was unable to manage finances and pull funds for their implementation. "People of Telangana, including the State government employees and farmers, have lost their confidence on TRS and the CM, who promised to make the State 'Bangaru Telangana'. Instead of making golden Telangana, TRS was making it a debt-ridden State."

The BJP leader demanded the government to furnish details of utilisation of borrowed funds. "The government has borrowed Rs 1.45 lakh crore by giving bank guarantees on behalf of various corporations. No doubt every State would go for borrowing but the government has crossed all limits which led to a precarious financial condition. The State treasury is empty and there are no funds for paying salaries and pensions," he said.