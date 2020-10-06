KCR smothering democracy to make Kavitha MLC: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday alleged that TRS is smothering the democracy to win the MLC elections from Nizamabad Local Bodies Constituency.

Uttam said that Telangana was expected to emerge as a model State in upholding democratic values. However, the Kalvakuntla family murdered democracy after coming to power in 2014. He alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has turned politics into a dirty trade by indulging in bulk purchase of elected representatives of opposition parties.

He said KCR has repeatedly ridiculed the democratic process of elections by turning elected representatives into commodities who could be purchased for a price.

"CM KCR and his family are earning huge illegal wealth through corruption and commission in various projects and utilise the same money to purchase elected representatives of other parties," he alleged.

The TPCC Chief said that all democratic norms were thrown to the winds in the elections for Nizamabad Local Bodies MLC seat. TRS lacked strength to win the elections but after fielding his daughter K. Kavitha as TRS candidate, CM KCR is engineering mass defection of MPTCs, ZPTCs, Councilors and Corporators belonging to other opposition parties into TRS to make his daughter an MLC through illegal, unethical and backdoor methods. "Those local bodies' representatives were elected by the people who voted against TRS. However, by making them join TRS, KCR is insulting the people's verdict. KCR has no respect for people's choice, democracy or the Constitution of India.," he alleged.

Speaking on the issue, Revanth Reddy said that the EC should immediately act on the complaints lodged by the Congress party regarding violation of MCC in Nizamabad MLC polls. He alleged that the TRS party has kept the defected MPTCs, ZPTCs, Councillors and Corporators in various resorts.

Uttam condemns Hathras rape

State Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly condemned the brutal gang rape, torture and murder of a Dalit girl in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that the UP's BJP government, headed by CM Yogi Adiyanath, tried to hush-up the matter and dismissed the charges of gang rape although the victim herself leveled the allegation in her dying declaration.