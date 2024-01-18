  • Menu
KCR starts walking with the help of walking stick

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, who is resting after his hip surgery, is recovering as he walked with the help of a walking stick on Wednesday.

As per the doctor's instructions, KCR has been doing related exercises for the past six weeks, taking rest, and regaining his strength. He started walking with the help of a walking stick under the supervision of doctors. The doctors said that in a few days, he would fully recover and walk back to normal.

