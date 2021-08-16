KCR to lend an ear to Dalits

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who would be spending two hours in Huzurabad on Monday, is all set to interact with the beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

He would not only try to understand their problems but will also explain the salient features of Dalit Bandhu and how it would transform their lives.

This meeting, party sources say, would help in ensuring the victory of the party candidate G Srinivas Yadav in the by-elections; notification for which is expected soon.

The proposed visit of KCR to Huzurabad has put the entire administration as well as the rank and file of the party on their toes.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who is spearheading the campaign, is closely monitoring the arrangements and holding several meetings with party leaders who have gone from Hyderabad and the local leaders to ensure that nothing goes wrong.

A special helipad close to the venue has been prepared and elaborate security arrangements have been made in Shalapalli- Indranagar village in Huzurabad mandal where the CM would address a public meeting.

Intelligence officials have been visiting every village in Huzurabad segment and are keeping close watch on the movements of youth leaders of Congress and BJP as they suspect that they may try to disturb the meeting of the Chief Minister by organising flash protests or dharna's demanding that the scheme be announced to cover all Dalits in the constituency immediately and not for just 15 families on pilot basis.

They allege that this was a "show by KCR to lure the Dalit voters and misuse of official machinery and resources.