KCR trying to revive BJP by arresting leaders

Hyderabad: Former MLA and Congress leader Malreddy Ranga Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the BJP leaders, led by State BJP president G. Kishan Reddy played a drama in the name of inspection of double bedroom houses in Batasingaram.

Speaking to media persons, Ranga Reddy alleged that the BJP leaders played a drama by showing their arrest visuals by police while going towards Batasingaram village.

He said they had gone to the area several times to inspect construction of double bedroom houses in Batasingaram and added that no one, including the police, stopped them.

He said in the background of falling of the BJP’s graph in the State, CM KCR was trying to revive the saffron party by allowing it to hold such dramas.

Malreddy hoped that the people would not believe the dramas being played by the ruling BRS and the BJP. He said the Congress party’s wave had started in the State and added that the next government would be Congress party government after the upcoming assembly elections.