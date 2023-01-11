KCR used non-State cadre IAS & IPS as pawns: Bandi

Hyderabad: The Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday demanded the resignation or repatriation of the State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh following the State High Court's decision.

Bandi welcoming the Court's decision lashed at the State government for assigning key responsibilities to the IAS and IPS officials belonging to the Andhra Pradesh cadre in Telangana. The way the State government had disregarded the orders of the DoPT after the bifurcation of United AP was immoral and undemocratic, he said.

Mounting a vitriolic attack on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief has no respect on the laws of the land, constitution and rules and regulations of the Centre but, only used the officials as pawns to build a corrupt regime by violating the constitution.

He said that when there were several senior civil servants available, CM KCR had preferred to make Somesh Kumar, belonging to the Andhra Pradesh cadre as the chief secretary of the State. In turn, Somesh Kumar allowed the issuance of GO No. 317 and several other anti-employees and anti peoples orders.

Besides, he alleged that he was used for irregularities in departments like HMDA, Revenue, Irrigation, home and other departments with officials who toe the line of CM KCR.

He dared CM KCR either to appoint a person from Telangana or a civil servant belonging to the Telangana cadre as the chief secretary. Similarly, he asked the Chief Minister to bring the civil servants belonging to the Telangana cadre from Andhra Pradesh.