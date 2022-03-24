KCR venting his party's anger on farmers, says Eatala

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Wednesday alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was showing his anger which he has against their party, on the farmers of the State. He predicted that the KCR's government would fall whenever the elections will be held in Telangana. Commenting on the paddy procurement, he said that it was not a new process but was being carried for a very long time in Telangana.

Addressing the media at the State party headquarters, Eatala alleged that the State government was acting as an agency in the issue of paddy procurement. Referring to the comments made by KCR that they would dump the paddy before the houses of Union Ministers and Central government offices, he said that KCR was speaking in an irresponsible manner. He asked the CM as to what would be the fate and future of the farmers if KCR asked them to stop the cultivating paddy.

He claimed that the Central government had never said that it would not procure other paddy from Telangana and added that they would procure all the crops from the farmers after coming into power.