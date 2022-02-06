KCR's attack on PM, BJP won't yield any result says K Krishnasaagar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson K Krishnasaagar Rao has said it is unbecoming of Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao to not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival to Telangana State.

"This is the height of political posturing that KCR is indulging in to pass the agni-parksha for his credentials, to be considered an Opposition leader poised to fight against Bharatiya Janata Party", he said.

KCR is clearly treading TDP president Chandrababu Naidu's path with misplaced confidence.

It is a certainty that KCR will find himself in the same position as Naidu, the BJP leader said, adding that KCR's game plan of once again igniting regional fervour and sentiment by indulging in baseless attacks on PM Narendra Modi and BJP will not yield any results.