Keeravani to compose ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana’

Hyderabad: The Oscar-winning Telugu music director, MM Keeravani, will be composing the Telangana Geetham (song) titled “Jaya Jayahe Telangana.”

On Tuesday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy convened a meeting with music composer and acclaimed writer Andesri to conclude the lyrics for the State song. The government plans to release the song on Telangana Formation Day, June 2. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will unveil the song during the formation day celebrations.

The Congress has already announced "Jaya Jayahe Telangana," penned by Andesri, as the official Telangana song.