  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Keeravani to compose ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana’

Keeravani to compose ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana’
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Oscar-winning Telugu music director, MM Keeravani, will be composing the Telangana Geetham (song) titled “Jaya Jayahe Telangana.”On...

Hyderabad: The Oscar-winning Telugu music director, MM Keeravani, will be composing the Telangana Geetham (song) titled “Jaya Jayahe Telangana.”

On Tuesday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy convened a meeting with music composer and acclaimed writer Andesri to conclude the lyrics for the State song. The government plans to release the song on Telangana Formation Day, June 2. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will unveil the song during the formation day celebrations.

The Congress has already announced "Jaya Jayahe Telangana," penned by Andesri, as the official Telangana song.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X