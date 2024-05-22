Live
- YSRCP suspends MRC Reddy for anti-party activities
- YSRCP looks to have an edge in Madanapalle
- Can choronoworking be exactly what working moms are looking for?
- POLYCET admissions process begins tomorrow
- Sebi redefines mcap
- Only officials will face music if rules violated for Jagan, warns TDP
- Indian capital market reaches $5-trn milestone
- Residents get polluted water from panchayat taps
- Sanskrit inscriptions describe journey of Sage Agastya
- Temple witnesses heavy rush of devotees on last day
Keeravani to compose ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana’
Hyderabad: The Oscar-winning Telugu music director, MM Keeravani, will be composing the Telangana Geetham (song) titled “Jaya Jayahe Telangana.”
On Tuesday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy convened a meeting with music composer and acclaimed writer Andesri to conclude the lyrics for the State song. The government plans to release the song on Telangana Formation Day, June 2. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will unveil the song during the formation day celebrations.
The Congress has already announced "Jaya Jayahe Telangana," penned by Andesri, as the official Telangana song.
