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Kenvue backs science-based hydration

  • Created On:  28 March 2026 7:31 AM IST
Kenvue backs science-based hydration
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Hyderabad: Kenvue India has reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with the healthcare community to address national hydration needs anchored in science. However, continuous disparagement and dissemination of misleading, unscientific information regarding brands ORSL and ERZL and the ingredient sucralose has created consumer fear.

As a responsible company, it recommends the ORSL WHO ORS portfolio for diarrheal dehydration and ERZL for everyday hydration. There is a well-established scientific safety assessment of sucralose recognised by global authorities including Codex, EFSA, FSSAI, and CDSCO. Additionally, 2023 WHO guidelines regarding non-sugar sweeteners to reduce unhealthy weight gain do not apply to WHO ORS or electrolyte drinks.

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Kenvue IndiaORSL & ERZLSucralose SafetyHydration ScienceWHO ORS Guidelines
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