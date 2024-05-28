Kerala a role model in fighting communal forces: Revanth

Hyderabad / Kozhikode: Terming Kerala as the role model for the rest of the country in fighting communal forces, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy felt that the rest of India should draw inspiration from the southern state in keeping communal forces at bay.

Revanth Reddy who was attending the book launch ceremony organised by IUML in Kozhikode said that he felt proud about Kerala, as it did not leave any scope for communal forces to thrive in the State.

“I feel proud coming to Kerala. As Kerala has never allowed communal forces on its soil, I also feel jealous. Entire India needs to learn from Kerala on how it keeps its society intact, despite growing pressure from outside.

I am jealous that my leader (Rahul Gandhi) is contesting from Kerala, despite my best attempts to convince him to contest from Telangana,” he said.

Revanth described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the person who feels that he is a ‘king’ and that no force can unseat him from power. “People have given him two chances, but he failed to deliver. The time has come that people unseat him in these Lok Sabha polls,” he said.