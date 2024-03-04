Key Announcements during PM's Telangana Visit

Telangana projects worth ₹56,000 crore- PM Modi's initiatives in Telangana

On March 4-5, Prime Minister Modi will visit Telangana, and he has a lot planned. The five most important action items on his list are as follows:

The first event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., when he will unveil and launch projects in Adilabad worth more than ₹56,000 crore. In an effort to boost energy production and infrastructure, this move is focusing on the power, rail, and road industries.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate six new station buildings at the Ferozguda, Suchitra Centre, Bhudevi Nagar, Ammuguda, Neredmet, and Moula Ali Housing Board stations, as well as the upgraded Sanathnagar–Moula Ali rail line, which now has two tracks and electrification. The 22-kilometre section, which was fully automated as part of the Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) Phase-II project, greatly improved the local transit system. With the first MMTS Train Service launching from Ghatkesar-Lingampalli, the well-liked suburban train service will reach more people and make public transport more useful.

The opening of the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline stands out as a major event. The newly built CARO facility in Hyderabad will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. The goal of this facility, which was set up at Begumpet Airport by the Airports Authority of India, is to enhance civil aviation research and development. Sangareddy is gearing up for another wave of development on March 5, with a value exceeding 6,800 crore. With the potential to improve energy resources and connectivity, the emphasis is on roads, railroads, petroleum, and natural gas. Several projects will be inaugurated, dedicated, and laid the foundation for by Prime Minister Modi at 11 a.m.

Modi will inaugurate the 800 MW Telangana Super Thermal Power Project, an energy-centric initiative, at the NTPC. It's great efficiency and significant impact on Telangana's power needs have earned it much praise. The project uses Ultra-Supercritical Technology and has the highest efficiency of any of NTPC's Indian stations at 42%. It will supply 85% of the power to Telangana.

The Prime Minister will also visit the states of Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu to unveil a number of infrastructure projects.

The core loading of India's indigenous 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR), developed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI), is scheduled to take place in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. Projects worth more than 19,600 crore will be implemented in Odisha, improving the state's oil, gas, and infrastructure industries. Projects worth approximately ₹12,800 crore, spanning various sectors, will benefit Bettiah, Bihar.

The addition of new Metro sections to Kolkata improves urban mobility. In the capital of West Bengal, he will inaugurate various connectivity projects with a combined value of ₹15,400 crore on March 6. On the Kolkata Metro, Modi will cut the ribbon on three new sections: the Howrah Maidan–Esplanade, Kavi Subhash–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay, and Taratala–Majerhat segments, which will all connect to the Joka–Esplanade line.