Khairatabad Ganesh Immersed in the Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: After a six hour procession within the city limits of Hyderabad, the 63-foot tall Khairatabad Ganesh was finally immersed in the Hussain Sagar on Thursday afternoon.

Huge crowd gathered at Hussain Sagar to witnessed the last glimpse of the Bada Ganesh.

Puja for the Khairatabad Ganesh began at midnight on the ninth day of Vinayaka Chaturthi. After which, the Ganesh Utsav committee started the procession by initially loading the smaller idols onto a platform and trailer that was used to move them.

It took three hours of metal work to remove the iron frames attached to the giant Ganesh and then load it onto the trailer using a crane. The 63-foot tall idol joined the procession from Kairatabad and reached the NTR marg to be immersed in the Hussain Sagar Lake , said official of Utsav committee.





BIDS ADIEU

The giant 63 feet height Khairatabad Ganesh idol in Hyderabad is immersed at 1.30 pm on Thursday at NTR Marg Road, Hyderabad, witnessed by thousands of devotees.@NewIndianXpress @XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/uTWIO3ksZT — Bachanjeetsingh_TNIE (@Bachanjeet_TNIE) September 28, 2023



