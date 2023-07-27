Khammam: Bhadradri faces grim situation again

Khammam: Amid heavy rains, fresh large inflows have seen the Godavari cross the second level warning mark at Bhadrachalam yet again. The water level was recorded at 47.3 feet mark at 7pm. The water level which was at 44 feet at 3pm steadily rose thereafter, the officials said. They fear it might reach and cross 48 feet when the second warning level would be triggered. Water level at 53 feet would turn the situation dangerous. Many streams are overflowing following the torrential rains in the erstwhile Khammam district.

District Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar spoke to District Collector and SP and learnt of the situation from Hyderabad. He ordered officials to be on their toes and take up rescue and relief operations without any delay. They should people in low-lying areas to safety.

Collector Dr Priyanka Ala said the officials were continuously studying the situation and bracing to meet any eventuality. The officials informed that 10,83,434 cusecs were discharged downstream. Control rooms are operating at the collectorate. People needing any assistance have been urged to reach out to emergency numbers – 08744-241950 at district collectorate, or 08743-232444at Bhadrachalam sub collector’s office.

Superintendent of Police Dr Vineeth G urged the public to be cautious as the streams and rivulets were overflowing. He asked them not to come in contact with electric poles and farmers should be cautious while operating irrigation pumps. In case of emergency people should dial 100 for assistance, he said.

The flood water reached the west steps of the temple and entered the nearby Annadana Satram, Pushkar Ghats, the vista complex of temple and the private shops on the temple streets.

The officers of Taliperu project at Cherla lifted 25 gates and discharged 1,66,991 cusecs of water into the Godavari in evening hours of Wednesday.

Government whip Rega Kantha Rao and the Collector visited flood-hit areas.

In Khammam district, all the villages received rains and all the streams and reservoirs were brimming with water. The officers were alerted on facing any situation in the district informed,District Collector VP Gautham. Coal production in SCCL opencast mines in Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manugur and Sathupalli is yet to resume due to inundation in the mines.