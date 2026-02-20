  1. Home
KickStart Champions Preventive Health Movement

  20 Feb 2026
KickStart Champions Preventive Health Movement
“KickStart,” authored by nutrition expert Ms. Sahitya Lalitha Kameswari, was launched at FTCCI, Hyderabad, advocating preventive healthcare through disciplined living. Chief guest Jayaprakash Narayana urged citizens to adopt structured lifestyles to reduce dependence on hospitals. Speakers praised the book as a timely guide to body-specific nutrition and healthy habits.

The author also announced her wellness venture, Dietologics, having already guided over 10,000 individuals. Referencing teachings from the Bhagavad Gita, dignitaries highlighted the importance of dietary discipline in building a healthier, awareness-driven society.

KickStart Preventive Health Book LaunchNutrition and Lifestyle Wellness GuideDietologics Wellness InitiativeHyderabad Health Awareness Event
