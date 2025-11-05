Killer road: NH-163 a ticking time bomb

Hyderabad: For years, the Chevella–Moinabad stretch of NH 163 has been a ticking time bomb. A horrific accident that claimed 19 lives near Mirzaguda has once again underscored its deadly reputation. The highway, notorious for fatal crashes, has earned the grim label “Death Trap Lane” among terrified commuters and locals alike.

This stretch of NH-163 is plagued by narrow lanes, sharp curves and poor road conditions aggravated by halted road widening works. Despite being one of the busiest highways connecting Hyderabad to outlying regions, expansion from two to four lanes has been stuck for years.

The recent National Green Tribunal (NGT) nod to resume construction only came after multiple delays due to environmental litigation focused on safeguarding over 900 century-old banyan trees lining the route.

Investigations reveal a deadly combination behind the increasing death toll: reckless driving on a highway unsuitable for soaring traffic, deteriorating road surfaces and confusing diversions amid halted construction. Between 2018 and 2025, over 180 fatalities and hundreds of injuries have been reported along NH-163, with the Chevella-Moinabad section bearing a disproportionate share.

Several high-profile accidents have punctuated this timeline, underscoring the dangers. The most recent calamity, a head-on collision between a gravel-laden tipper and an RTC bus near Mirzaguda, reignited local outrage over the lack of swift action despite repeated warnings. Eyewitnesses cited hazardous curves and construction debris as contributing factors.

NGT’s delay in approving the widening project stemmed from environmental concerns raised by activists who campaigned to preserve the century-old banyan trees. Though a fresh environmental impact assessment was ordered, critics argue that saving trees was prioritised at the human cost of continued peril on this narrow highway. The road widening work, which began partially near Manneguda, still awaits full completion amid ongoing legal challenges.

Traffic congestion on NH-163 has surged exponentially with Hyderabad’s urban sprawl, further compounding risks. Thousands of vehicles, including heavy trucks, daily navigate this hazardous corridor with no adequate safety measures like signage or barriers to warn of imminent danger, exacerbating accident frequency.

The state government has announced compensation and relief for recent accident victims, while officials pledge to expedite completion of the stalled expansion. Yet, the grim reality remains that residents of Chevella and Moinabad inhabit a lethal transit zone where human lives hang in the balance between bureaucratic inertia and ecological debates.

With every new tragedy, the question intensifies: Who will take responsibility for this death trap lane, an infrastructure failure, environmental hesitancy, or sheer neglect? For now, the people of Telangana endure and fear the perilous passage of NH-163.