Kishan envisions Sec’bad Rly Stn as world-class transit hub

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy addressed a press conference following the inspection of the ongoing redevelopment works at Secunderabad Railway Station, unveiling a sweeping vision for the station’s transformation into a world-class transit hub.

The project, estimated at Rs 715 crore, is being executed with a focus on modern infrastructure, passenger convenience and seamless connectivity.

Reddy emphasised that the station is being rebuilt to meet contemporary demands and international standards. “We have earned a reputation as an excellent railway system. This redevelopment ensures passengers face no difficulties and have access to all necessary facilities,” he said. The station currently handles 1.97 lakh people daily and 22,000 passengers every hour. Construction is progressing rapidly without disrupting regular operations, with phased completion expected next year. The South Block is slated for completion in four months, and the entire station by December.

Spread across 1.65 lakh square metres, the upgraded station will feature a waiting hall and canteen on three acres, accommodating up to 3,000 passengers. Inspired by the design of Shamshabad Airport, the station will offer direct metro and bus connectivity. Key amenities include 26 lifts, 32 escalators, two sub-stations, and an advanced security system. A sewage treatment plant with a capacity of five lakh litres per day is also being installed.

Once completed, the station will be equipped to handle 2.7 lakh people and 32,000 passengers per hour. Reddy expressed his desire to inaugurate the revamped station with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and directed officials to finish the multi-level parking facility by December 25.

Highlighting the Central government’s commitment to Telangana’s railway infrastructure, Reddy noted that budget allocations have surged from Rs 258 crore in 2014–15 to Rs 5,337 crore in 2025–26—a 21-fold increase. Over the 11-year period from 2014–15 to 2025–26, Telangana has received Rs 30,832 crore in railway allocations.

In contrast to the 136 km of new lines laid between 2004 and 14, 346 km have been constructed between 2014 and 25.

Completed projects include Peddapalli–Nizamabad, Jaggayyapet–Vishnupuram, Bhadrachalam–Sathupalli, Devarakadra–Krishna and Akkannapet–Medak. The Siddipet–Kothapalli line is progressing swiftly. Reddy pointed out that no doubling, tripling, or quadrupling of lines occurred during the 2004–14 period, whereas 487 km have been completed between 2014 and 25. These include Secunderabad–Mahbubnagar doubling, Raghavpuram–Mandamarri tripling, MMTS Phase-2, and Kazipet bypass projects.