Kishan: National Cultural Utsav meant to promote culture, heritage, traditions

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy laid stress on Tuesday on "our culture, traditions, languages is our identity and existence. India's soft power is also its culture and heritage." Addressing the concluding day of the National Cultural Festival here, he said there are different cultures in different States, but the kaleidoscope of India's culture stands as a symbol of its unity in diversity.

‘The Centre, under Modi's leadership, has been making concerted efforts and taking initiatives to preserve and revive culture and heritage, of its cultural centres across the country. Events like the "National Cultural Mahotsav" are being organised to promote arts and culture’.

He said one of the five pledges that the PM made from the Red Fort was to preserve the country’s culture and traditions and to shun colonial slave mindset. ‘This makes the National Cultural Mahotsav important for the two reasons; it will create awareness about our cultural heritage against backdrop of embarrassing foreign culture, and stress the need to be proud of the Bharat culture. Also, one should feel proud to display our culture wherever possible. He stressed on importance of speaking in mother tongue and respecting it.

The minister thanked Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan for attending and addressing the event and the ministry officials for their efforts in bringing artists for the festival.