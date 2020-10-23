Kishan Reddy, Bandaru recall Naini’s services to Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and former minister and Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya condoled the death of senior TRS leader and former minister Naini Narasimha Reddy.



Kishan Reddy called him as a tall trade unionist and former Janata Party leader who also served as Telangana's first Home Minister. "He influenced Telangana movement with his astuteness in leading masses. His demise is an unfathomable loss to the State, the Union Minister said in his message, besides extending condolences to the bereaved family members.

Bandaru Dattatreya said that he was saddened by the news of Naini's demise. He said Naini had grown as a prominent trade union leader from humble beginnings. He remembered how Naini along with him had spent 16 months in Chanchalaguda prison during the fight against the emergency. He said that the former State home minister had always fought for the betterment and rights of workers and the poor. His demise was an irreparable loss, he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman called Naini a socialist leader who had rendered his valuable services to people as an MLA of Musheerabad, State Home and Labour minister as well as a trade union leader.

He also recalled the role of Naini in the separate Telangana movement and said that his demise was a loss to the people of the State and trade union movement.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar recalled the long journey of Naini Narasimha Reddy as a trade union leader. He said that Naini had struggled for the cause of workers all along. Telangana BJP State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao recalled the services of Naini as a trade union leader and his role in the separate Telangana movement. "He was a thorough gentleman and a leader who spoke his mind openly, without having to be politically right," he said, adding that the TS BJP condoles the demise of the leader and pray for his family to find strength in coping up with the painful loss.