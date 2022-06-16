Kishan Reddy demands KCR to allot lands for rly facilities

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday asked for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's personal intervention to allocate land for the development activities at Charlapalli and Nagulapalli Railway stations.

In a letter to CM KCR, Kishan Reddy said the South Central Railway (SCR) has taken up development works of constructing and operationalising a new terminal at Cherlapalli Railway station by March 2023. It is to reduce the pressure on the growing passenger traffic at Secundrabad, Nampally and Kachiguda railway stations. After several rounds of meetings between the railway and state government officials and urban development, the department has conducted field inspections. Accordingly, for providing connectivity to the Cherlapalli railway stations, it was proposed that the State government develop a 100 feet road from FCI godowns to a new railway building.

For this, the State government has to allocate an extent of 4.61 acres of land to the state government department concerned. Similarly, the state government has to allocate land for the development of a minimum 60 feet road to expand the existing 28 feet approach road on the Bharatnagar side. That apart, the State government had to allocate land for the development of a 100 feet road to expand the existing 30 feet approach road towards EC Nagar.

The existing urban Park Forest land located near the new railway station is identified as suitable for buses and parking and passenger amenities.