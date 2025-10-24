Kishan Reddy slams Cong over law and order, urges support for BJP

As part of the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election campaign, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy conducted an intensive outreach in Vengal Rao Nagar and Madhuranagar divisions on Thursday. Addressing the media after the campaign, he strongly criticized the Congress-led Telangana government for its alleged failure to maintain law and order and protect citizens.

Reddy condemned the recent attack on cow protector Prashanth Singh, reportedly carried out by an AIMIM-affiliated individual, calling it a “brutal assassination attempt” and a reflection of the deteriorating security situation in the state. “The fact that firearms are being used against those protecting cows shows how emboldened AIMIM’s rowdyism has become under Congress rule,” he said.

He accused both the previous BRS government and the current Congress administration of nurturing AIMIM’s influence. “During BRS rule, the government operated under AIMIM’s shadow. Now, Congress is walking the same path,” Reddy alleged. He claimed that AIMIM leaders possess illegal weapons and are growing into a dangerous, communal force in Telangana.

Reddy asserted that only the BJP has the resolve to confront AIMIM’s alleged lawlessness and restore public trust. He criticized Congress for fielding a candidate who previously worked with AIMIM, calling it a sign of political bankruptcy.

Turning to local issues, Reddy said Jubilee Hills constituency has suffered from years of neglect. “While surrounding constituencies have seen development, Jubilee Hills continues to face unresolved problems.

The responsibility lies with the BRS MLA who held the seat for a decade and the current Congress government,” he stated.

Calling for change, Reddy urged voters to support BJP candidate Lanka Deepak Reddy, describing him as capable and committed to addressing the constituency’s long-standing issues. He also announced that senior BJP leaders will participate in a major campaign event on Sunday to bolster support ahead of the by-election.