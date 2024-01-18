Kishan Reddy takes part in Swachh Abhiyan at temple

Hyderabad: In response to PM Modi's call to organise cleanliness programmes in temples and shrines to mark the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Union Minister Kishan Reddy participated in the Temple Swachh Abhiyan programme at Kanakadurga shrine at Bashirbagh on Wednesday. He swept the temple surroundings and lifted garbage, washed the gopurams and cleaned idols.

Later addressing the media, he said the 500-year aspiration of Hindus is to be fulfilled on January 22 with the Prana Pratishta in Ayodhya. ‘Crores of Hindus around the world are waiting for the great event’.

Reddy appealed to people to participate in the programme and clean shrines in their areas.He said Hindus not only in the country but also across the world are directly and indirectly participating in the Prana Pratishta which will be telecast live. He appealed to people to decorate houses and every temple and light lamps in shrines and homes; participate in the ‘Mahaharati’programme in temples and take up prasad distribution.