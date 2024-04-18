  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Kishan Reddy to present development report card today

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of north eastern region G. Kishan Reddy
x

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of north eastern region G. Kishan Reddy

Highlights

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy will present a report card detailing the development initiatives and programmes undertaken in his...

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy will present a report card detailing the development initiatives and programmes undertaken in his Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, as well as in the Twin Cities, besides across the State, at 11 am at Pingali Venkatram Reddy Hall, Lower Tank Bund, on Thursday.

The BJP State president said over the last five years he had the privilege of serving the constituents as an MP from Secunderabad. At national level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had entrusted him with the responsibility of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs initially and as a Cabinet minister later.

“Since 2019, following the principles of accountability and accessibility, I have striven hard to contribute towards development of the constituency through a multi-pronged approach. I have made it a regular practice to submit a report to people on my contribution to the constituency. I have been doing this since my first term when I was elected as MLA in 2004 and continued the practice ever since,” said Reddy.

He said, “I have always advocated for public representatives to have the highest levels of accountability and transparency in conduct. It is in this context, that I wholeheartedly invite you to the ‘Report to the people presentation’ which I will be unveiling on Thursday.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X