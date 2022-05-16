KNPW alumni seeks CM KCR's help to save institution

Hyderabad: With future of their alma mater hanging in balance, Kamala Nehru Polytechnic (KNPW) Alumni Association is seeking intervention of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to save it.

It may be mentioned here that the State government's withdrawal of grant-in-aid had left no other option for one of the oldest girl's polytechnics in the State but to discontinue courses. Accordingly, it had sought permission from the Technical Education department and the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to wind up diploma courses offered at the institution. In August 2021, the management requested the government to release grants and to grant permission to continue the courses.

Aggrieved over the polytechnic discontinuing courses, a PIL was filed in the State High Court, which directed the government to take a decision on the issue within 45 days of its order. Speaking to The Hans India, KNPW Alumni association secretary Swathi Maniputri, said "Since then, we have been meeting several officials in the Education and Technical Education departments to do the needful for extending grant-in-aid for continuing the courses." She stated that the aggrieved petitioners informed the court that KNWP is one institution in the State providing only diploma courses to girl students making them eligible for jobs and other vocational opportunities.

"Continuation of such courses is in the larger public interest". The government counsel during the hearing had said the request shall certainly be considered sympathetically, as the institution is catering to needs of girl students, that too from weaker sections of society. Against this backdrop, besides the officials of the Education department, the alumni and several student associations have met Finance Minister T Harish Rao and submitted a memorandum to seeking continuation of courses.

However, as a final call on the issue has to be taken by the CM, "we are trying to reach out to him to intervene for extending grant-in-aid and continue courses at our college," said Swathi.

The HC has directed the AICTE to take calls based on the State government's decision continuation of courses at KNPW.