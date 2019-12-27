Hyderabad: Telescopic viewing of solar eclipse arranged in Kondapur

Kondapur: Gauthami Enclave Residential Welfare association (GERWA) arranged telescopic viewing of the solar eclipse for the residents of the colony through ISO-certified equipment. Hundreds of residents gathered to watch the solar eclipse, bidding adieu to superstitions on Thursday morning.

"Though there was apprehension at the beginning about going out during the eclipse, finally we decided to watch because we developed technology in this era to watch eclipse without affecting our eyes," said Subahamma, a senior citizen at the telescopic view spot. "Children practically learnt much more than us about the phenomenon which we learnt about only in books. Now, we have an opportunity to present them a practical knowledge which encourages learning new things, says Team GERWA.

"Eyes are sensitive part of our body, to protect them and all kinds of necessary precautions were taken to arrange telescopic view spot in the colony. People wore glasses with solar filter and observed the eclipse happening. We also ensure that they take pauses periodically so that the eyes are not strained," said Janardhan Reddy, president of the colony welfare association.