Krishna Sagar Rao welcomes High Court order asking Somesh Kumar to move to Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana Chief Spokesperson BJP K.Krishna Sagar Rao on Tuesday welcomed the High Court order directing Somesh Kumar IAS to return to his original cadre allotment in Andhra Pradesh.



In a statement, he said that BJP stands vindicated of our earlier charge that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was holding 'out of cadre' IAS officers for his 'special interest' against Central government administrative norms.

"I have few pointed questions to CM KCR that why should he opt for favorites amongst IAS officers, especially those who are not even assigned the Telangana State cadre? What do these officers enable for KCR? Why these officers are being given plum posts and are made to dominate and override all other administrative officers of Telangana State cadre?"

He added that Somesh Kumar, must immediately follow the High Court order and return to his assigned cadre allotted in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, Telangana High Court pronounced the verdict directing Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to move to the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

After hearing the DoPT petition, the Telangana High Court ordered Somesh Kumar to move to the AP Cadre and the bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan stayed the execution of the verdict for three weeks at the request of the Chief Secretary.

The Court on Tuesday quashed the CAT orders. It is to mention here that after the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation, the Centre allotted CS Somesh Kumar to Andhra Pradesh. After receiving CAT orders, CS Somesh Kumar continued to stay in Telangana. Then the Centre approached the High Court in 2017 requesting to quash the CAT orders.