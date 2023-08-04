Live
KTR acknowledges "Super Star Rajnikanth" comment on Telangana
Telangana IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao has said that he was delighted over Super Star Rajnikanth's recent comments on the fast pace development of the Telangana state.
Rajinikanth was all praise for Telangana's growth in all sectors including IT development and other sectors at a programme conducted in Andhra Pradesh recently.. The superstar further said that Hyderabad surpassed many US cities like New York, Washington etc in terms of infrastructure development and civic amenities provided in the city.
Responding to a question raised in the Assembly, KTS said that many celebrities were praising Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for taking forward the Telangana state to another level in development. He suggested the opposition parties to at least understand why Rajnikanth praised Telangana.
KTR claimed Telangana stood number one in all sectors including IT, Metro Rail, education and other sectors.