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KTR appoints special constituency in-charges for Graduate MLC polls

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Working President KT Rama Rao announced the appointments following a strategic review meeting held at Telangana Bhavan

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao
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BRS Working President KT Rama Rao

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Hyderabad: The BRS party appointed special in-charges for two upcoming Graduate MLC elections across six Telangana districts on Thursday. Working President KT Rama Rao announced the appointments following a strategic review meeting held at Telangana Bhavan. Tasked with coordinating local leaders and party cadres, the designated in-charges will spearhead election strategies in their respective segments.

For the Rangareddy-Hyderabad-Mahabubnagar constituency, Rangareddy district in-charges include R Lakshma Reddy, N Sridhar, K Naveen Rao, G Nagesh, G Mahender Reddy, Swamy Goud, Nagesh Mudhiraj, Vani Devi, R Sridhar Reddy, Shambhipur Raju, Rambabu Yadav, MN Srinivas, Gattu Ramchandar Rao, and Viplav Kumar.

In Hyderabad district, appointed in-charges comprise Venkat Reddy, Koleti Damodar Gupta, Dasoju Sravan, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, G Srinivas Yadav, MD Saleem, Manne Krishank, Shaik Abdullah Sohail, Inayat Ali Baqri, Goundla Nagender Gour, Ali Bin Ibrahim Masqati, Shaheen Afrose, Arshad Ali Khan, and Md Azam Ali across various Assembly segments.

For Mahabubnagar district, the assigned constituency in-charges are Naveen Kumar Reddy, Rajiv Saga, Valya Naik, Palvai Sravanthi, Palle Ravi Kumar, Md Imtiyaz Ishaq, Anjaneya Goud, Challa Venkatarami Reddy, Jahangir, Shubhapradh Patel Nooli, Rajini Sai Chand, Bykani Srinivas Yadav, and Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy. The appointees have been instructed to mobilize graduate voters, streamline ground operations, and ensure coordinated campaign execution across all designated segments in preparation for the upcoming Graduates constituency polling.

K Chandrashekar
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K Chandrashekar

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K Chandrashekar is an experienced content creator/journalist specialising in political and general reporting. With over two decades of writing expertise, he handles or contributes towards political, health and transport sectors. Chandrashekar has completed his post-graduation from SD Signodia College/ Osmania University (with a specialization in Commerce). When not immersed in writing, he/she can be found spending time listening to music. Chandrashekar is an accomplished writer with a passion for writing articles. With over 20 years of experience, he has honed her/his craft in various genres, including entertainment or crime or education. Chandrashekar's diverse family history and embracing cultures have enriched her/his writing with unique perspectives

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BRS PartyKT Rama RaoGraduate MLC ElectionsTelangana PoliticsElection CampaignTelangana MLC Elections 2026
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