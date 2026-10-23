KTR appoints special constituency in-charges for Graduate MLC polls

Hyderabad: The BRS party appointed special in-charges for two upcoming Graduate MLC elections across six Telangana districts on Thursday. Working President KT Rama Rao announced the appointments following a strategic review meeting held at Telangana Bhavan. Tasked with coordinating local leaders and party cadres, the designated in-charges will spearhead election strategies in their respective segments.

For the Rangareddy-Hyderabad-Mahabubnagar constituency, Rangareddy district in-charges include R Lakshma Reddy, N Sridhar, K Naveen Rao, G Nagesh, G Mahender Reddy, Swamy Goud, Nagesh Mudhiraj, Vani Devi, R Sridhar Reddy, Shambhipur Raju, Rambabu Yadav, MN Srinivas, Gattu Ramchandar Rao, and Viplav Kumar.

In Hyderabad district, appointed in-charges comprise Venkat Reddy, Koleti Damodar Gupta, Dasoju Sravan, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, G Srinivas Yadav, MD Saleem, Manne Krishank, Shaik Abdullah Sohail, Inayat Ali Baqri, Goundla Nagender Gour, Ali Bin Ibrahim Masqati, Shaheen Afrose, Arshad Ali Khan, and Md Azam Ali across various Assembly segments.

For Mahabubnagar district, the assigned constituency in-charges are Naveen Kumar Reddy, Rajiv Saga, Valya Naik, Palvai Sravanthi, Palle Ravi Kumar, Md Imtiyaz Ishaq, Anjaneya Goud, Challa Venkatarami Reddy, Jahangir, Shubhapradh Patel Nooli, Rajini Sai Chand, Bykani Srinivas Yadav, and Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy. The appointees have been instructed to mobilize graduate voters, streamline ground operations, and ensure coordinated campaign execution across all designated segments in preparation for the upcoming Graduates constituency polling.