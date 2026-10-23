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Woman lodges complaint against brother-in-law

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Opposing her move to pledge land documents for securing financial loans, Soumya’s brother-in-law, Suresh Kumar, engaged in a heated altercation with her.

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Hyderabad: A 35-year-old homemaker lodged a police complaint against her brother-in-law for allegedly biting her hands during a violent property dispute under Film Nagar police limits. According to police, complainant Soumya, a resident of Film Nagar, stated that her husband took her gold ornaments to pledge for money. Soumya retrieved her property documents and secured a bank loan.

Opposing her move to pledge land documents for securing financial loans, Soumya’s brother-in-law, Suresh Kumar, engaged in a heated altercation with her. During the argument, Suresh Kumar bit her hands, causing physical injuries. Seeking police intervention, the victim filed a complaint. Based on her report, Film Nagar police registered a criminal case against Suresh Kumar and launched an investigation into the incident.

The Hans India
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Hyderabad CrimeFilm NagarProperty DisputePolice ComplaintAssault Case
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