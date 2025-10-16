KTR backs BC bandh, slams Cong for reneging on 42% reservation promise

Announcing support to the bandh call given by the BC JAC on October 18 and stating that there was no commitment from Revanth Reddy on 42 per cent reservations to the BCs, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interact, the BC bill can be passed within minutes.

KTR said both INDIA Bloc and NDA alliances can jointly pass the BC Reservation Bill in Parliament. “If the BJP takes it to the Prime Minister, we’ll stand with them and vote in favour,” he assured to the leaders of various Backward Classes (BC) organisations, along with MP R Krishnaiah met the BRS Working President seeking the party’s support for the state wide bandh being organised by BC Associations on October 18. Senior leaders from the BRS also participated in the meeting, which witnessed an elaborate discussion on the issues concerning BC reservations and welfare.

During the meeting, Rama Rao reiterated BRS’s unwavering commitment to the cause of BCs and lambasted the Congress government for lacking sincerity. “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has no genuine concern for the BC community. The Congress made tall promises on BC welfare right from a Rs 1 lakh crore budget to a BC sub-plan, not one has been implemented,” he said.

The BRS leader said that BC reservations would never materialise under Revanth Reddy’s leadership. “As long as he is in power, BCs will continue to be betrayed. The BRS will keep questioning and fighting until every promise made to BCs is fulfilled,” he affirmed.

KTR reminded that the 42 per cent reservation announced by the Congress was confined only to local body elections, whereas similar representation must be extended to education, employment and all other sectors. “If 42 per cent reservation is implemented across every field, lakhs of BC youth will benefit. BC Associations must continue to demand their rightful share in all sectors from government jobs to contracts,” he asserted.

KTR accused the Congress of double standards and political deception. “On BC reservations, the Congress speaks in five different voices on the issue- through constitutional amendment, party declaration, ordinance, bill and now saying it’ll happen only if Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister. This shows their complete lack of honesty,” KTR said.