KTR congratulates Telangana students for cracking UPSC

Hyderabad: BRS working president K Tarakarama Rao extended congratulations to the students of Telangana who excelled in the UPSC Civil Services results. Special recognition was given to Ananya Reddy from Palamuru, who secured the 3rd rank nationally in her first attempt, bringing glory to Telangana. KTR expressed great joy at the consecutive achievement of a Telangana candidate securing the third rank at the national level.

He congratulated Telangana's achievers Donuru Ananya Reddy, Nandala Saikiran, KN Chandana Jahnavi, and Mulhu Kaushik, along with their parents, for securing ranks within the top 100.

KTR expressed his hope that all successful candidates from the Telugu-speaking states will harness their full potential and contribute significantly to the country's future development.