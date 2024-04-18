Live
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Tests New 'Private Mention' Feature for Status Updates
- Grandeur marks Rama Navami at Ramatheertham temple
- YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra begins at Thetali
- Mega Star Chiranjeevi felicitates Maharshi Raghava's milestone 100th Blood Donation at Chiranjeevi Blood Bank
- VSAT 2024 results released
- National Exercise Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Nara Lokesh's nomination to be filed by NDA leaders today
- Google Dismisses 28 Employees for Protesting Contract with Israel called Project Nimbus
- Poor quality meals served in Gurukulas: BRS leader
- BRS a sinking ship, set to come a distant 3rd in LS polls: Surveys
Just In
KTR congratulates Telangana students for cracking UPSC
Hyderabad: BRS working president K Tarakarama Rao extended congratulations to the students of Telangana who excelled in the UPSC Civil Services...
Hyderabad: BRS working president K Tarakarama Rao extended congratulations to the students of Telangana who excelled in the UPSC Civil Services results. Special recognition was given to Ananya Reddy from Palamuru, who secured the 3rd rank nationally in her first attempt, bringing glory to Telangana. KTR expressed great joy at the consecutive achievement of a Telangana candidate securing the third rank at the national level.
He congratulated Telangana's achievers Donuru Ananya Reddy, Nandala Saikiran, KN Chandana Jahnavi, and Mulhu Kaushik, along with their parents, for securing ranks within the top 100.
KTR expressed his hope that all successful candidates from the Telugu-speaking states will harness their full potential and contribute significantly to the country's future development.