KTR dubs Telangana ‘ATM’ for Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Giving reference about a character ‘Salim Pheku’ in the film Angrej, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that there was even bigger ‘pheku’ and deceiver in India and he was Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a meeting at Telangana Bhavan where Congress leader Jibran joined the BRS party on Sunday, Rama Rao alleged that during the 2023 elections, Rahul Gandhi visited Telangana and made tall, hollow claims promising to fulfil ‘6 Guarantees,’ ‘13 Declarations,’ and ‘420 promises’.

KTR recalled that Rahul Gandhi had claimed all promises would be fulfilled within just 100 days of Congress assuming power. Yet, not only have 100 days passed, but even a thousand days have gone by; the promises have been forgotten, and Rahul himself has vanished becoming a ‘missing leader.’

KTR remarked that while this ‘missing leader’ travels across the country under the guise of listening to students, he cannot even muster the courage to set foot in Telangana. He further alleged that under the administration of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Telangana had effectively become an ‘ATM’ for Rahul Gandhi. KTR asserted that the rampant looting and scams taking place in Telangana, yet Rahul chooses to remain unmindful.

Expressing shock, KTR questioned whether someone who failed the 9th grade could possibly launch an aerospace company? He noted, such a thing was apparently possible in Telangana. Without explicitly naming anyone, he referred to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his younger brother who failed the 9th grade, yet he has somehow become an ‘aerospace engineer’ and started a company that intends to launch rockets.

It was suggested that instead of anyone else, Rahul Gandhi should be sent on that rocket. Along with this, the Chief Minister has an elder brother based in America, with whom he allegedly orchestrates deals worth a thousand crores signing MoUs while the state was plagued by one scam after another and yet Rahul remains completely ignorant.

KTR alleged that while the BJP was often labelled a ‘communal party’, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party no longer possess the strength to challenge it.

He also took a dig at the BJP’s ‘double-engine government’ slogan, interpreting it as ‘jumla’ and ‘hamla’ implying that if the rhetoric fails to work, they resort to attacks using agencies like the ED, CBI, and IT.