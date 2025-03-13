  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

KTR enraged over CM’s remarks on KCR

KTR enraged over CM’s remarks on KCR
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday lashed out at the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his ‘mortuary’ comments on the BRS...

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday lashed out at the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his ‘mortuary’ comments on the BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao and referred to the CM as a mad dog.

Taking to X, Rama Rao said, “This mad dog has crossed every single limit of decency. I request his family members to take him to some mental health facility at the earliest or else in his frustrated state, he might start biting everyone around. Get well soon #CheapMinister.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick