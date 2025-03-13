KTR enraged over CM’s remarks on KCR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday lashed out at the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his ‘mortuary’ comments on the BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao and referred to the CM as a mad dog.

Taking to X, Rama Rao said, “This mad dog has crossed every single limit of decency. I request his family members to take him to some mental health facility at the earliest or else in his frustrated state, he might start biting everyone around. Get well soon #CheapMinister.”