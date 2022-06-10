KTR fires job failure salvo at Modi

Hyderabad : Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed miserably in creating jobs for the youth of the nation, the TRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday demanded the Union government to fill up the 16 lakh government vacancies.

In a letter written to the Prime Minister, the TRS working President said that the Telangana movement was all about righteous share in water, funds and employment. The Telangana government in the past eight years had left no stone unturned to make this a reality. Lakhs of crores of rupees were brought to the State in the form of investments through innovative and friendly industrial policies and over 16 lakh private jobs were created.

Rama Rao said that Telangana government filled over 1.32 lakh government jobs in the State and soon would fill up another one lakh jobs in the State. "We run a government which believes in action and not in mere slogans and lip service. Your inefficient decisions and ineffective economic policies led to loss of jobs, instead of creating new employment opportunities in the country," he said, adding the demonetisation and lockdown during Covid majorly impacted the jobs and livelihood of people in the country. There are only pakoda employment opportunities in the country today, all thanks to the inefficient policies of the Centre, he said.

The TRS leader also alleged that the Centre miserably failed in attracting global investments to the country which could create employment opportunities for the youth. The Centre has no commitment for the welfare of agriculture and the textile sectors as these are the two major sectors people depend on for jobs. Due to indecisiveness of the Centre, the country was witnessing the highest unemployment rate in the past 45 years.

By scrapping ITIR project for Hyderabad, Centre affected the jobs which would help the youth of Telangana, he added. "On one hand, you make statements like sabka saat, sabka vikas. But on the other hand, your party leaders believe and act more on the lines of 'sabko satyanash karo'. This attitude of yours is becoming a threat to the Indians not only in the country but outside the country as well. Due to this, the country is going backwards in development. As a result, crores of people are losing their jobs," said Rao.