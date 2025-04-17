KTR hails SC directive on Kancha Gachibowli

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court orders to restore Kancha Gachibowli lands, and hailed the apex court’s directives to the Chief Secretary and Chief Wildlife Warden of Telangana to protect wildlife as a significant victory.

Expressing delight over the Supreme Court’s acknowledgment of the Central Empowered Committee’s observation that a potential Rs 10,000 crore financial fraud may have occurred in the land mortgage dealings involving the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli forest, Rama Rao stated that the Supreme Court’s orders have validated BRS’ allegations that forest land in Kancha Gachibowli was illegally pledged to a private company.

KTR urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to act responsibly, emphasising that the Congress government’s attempts to misuse power to harm the environment and evade accountability will no longer succeed.

Rao described the court’s order to the Chief Wildlife Warden to protect the wildlife on the land as a major victory for environmentalists and all who fought to preserve Kancha Gachibowli. He extended heartfelt gratitude to everyone who opposed the Congress government’s oppressive actions and fought to protect the trees and wildlife in Kancha Gachibowli, particularly the students and faculty of Hyderabad Central University. He credited their tireless efforts with saving the 400-acre forest.

KTR stated that the Supreme Court’s orders have confirmed BRS’ allegations that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attempted to misappropriate Telangana’s wealth worth Rs 10,000 crore. He remarked that this ruling further establishes Revanth Reddy as a key adversary to Telangana’s people, forests, and wildlife.

KTR expressed hope that the Supreme Court’s orders would significantly advance environmental conservation efforts not only in Hyderabad but across Telangana.