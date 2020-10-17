KTR hands over Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia cheques to kin of flood victims

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday visited the kin of people who lost their lives in recent floods at Gangan Pahad and Ali Nagar areas.

Minister Rao handed over Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia cheques to the people who lost their family members in the recent floods in Rajendra Nagar in Hyderabad. It is known that four of a family washed away in the floodwater after heavy rains, while bodies of three others were found and search operations are underway to trace another one.

The minister also visited 60-year-old man who lost eight of his family members in the floods and handed over the ex-gratia cheque. All the bodies of eight persons have been traced.





Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MP Ranjith Reddy, Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud, MLC Patnam Mahendar Reddy and mayor Bonthu Rammohan were also present.

MP Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter expressing concern to the families of people who passed away in flood-related incidents. "Consoled the families of people who tragically passed away in flooding related accidents in Alinagar & Gaganpahad," he said.





