KTR inaugurates Stellantis Digital Hub in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Stellantis Digital Hub in the city on Wednesday.

Stellantis is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. With a community of more than 160 nationalities, industrial operations in more than 30 countries and customers in more than 130 markets, Stellantis is among the most diverse companies in the world.

The company is a global mobility leader with some iconic brands that include Jeep, Citroen, Maserati, Peugeot, Fiat etc. As the fourth largest automaker worldwide in terms of sales, Stellantis has successfully established its presence in Hyderabad since 2020. The company initially collaborated with Wipro through a BOT model and recently transitioned to their independent operations at the new office space.

Spanning an impressive 75,000 square feet, the Stellantis Digital Hub in Hyderabad was designed using the "New Era of Agility" model--a hybrid work initiative blending remote and in-office work. This hub exemplifies a forward-thinking approach, accommodating over 700 workstations and innovations that foster a collaborative work environment. It will provide comprehensive end-to-end capabilities in product development, IT services, and pioneering software technologies.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Minister highlighted the thriving automotive ecosystem in Hyderabad, with marquee companies like ZF, Bosch, Advanced Auto Parts, and Fisker, among others. The city now boasts over 1,00,000 employees working in the mobility space, including those in IT services companies. Technological giants like Qualcomm, Micron, Intel, and Microsoft have also strengthened their mobility vertical in Hyderabad, the minister said.

The Minister thanked Stellantis for their contribution to the conceptualization of the Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV). The ground breaking ceremony for TMV would take place next month. The Minister commended Mamatha Chamarthi, Head of Software Business and Product Management at Stellantis, for her pivotal role in anchoring the project and expressed confidence in her continued leadership.

He emphasized Stellantis' rapid expansion in Hyderabad, culminating in the inauguration of their swanky facility at the BSR Tech Park. The current headcount of 770+ employees is projected to reach over 1,850 professionals within the next three years. Stellantis has established collaborations with institutions like IIIT Hyderabad, T-Hub and various startups and colleges in the State to promote innovation and talent development.

Stellantis Chief Software Officer Yves Bonnefont, said, “We are thrilled to expand our presence in India with the addition of a new software office in Hyderabad. Today's grand opening, which follows the new software hub inaugurated in Bengaluru last year, demonstrates our excitement to grow in India and the key role that the great talent in the region plays in building our global tech platforms."