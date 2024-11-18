KTR invited as guest of honour at TiEcon Kerala 2024

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has been invited to be the guest of honour at the 13th TiEcon Kerala 2024 being organised by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), scheduled to be held on December 4 and 5, 2024, at Kochi.

The 13th edition of TiEcon Kerala, the State's largest entrepreneurial convention, will bring together over 1,000 participants, including CEOs, startup founders, industry experts, and thought leaders from various sectors. This year’s theme, “Mission 2030: Transforming Kerala,” aims to explore innovative strategies and leadership approaches to elevate Kerala's economic and entrepreneurial landscape. Rama Rao was specifically invited to attend the TiE Awards and the valedictory ceremony scheduled at 4 pm on December 5, 2024. His extensive contributions to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as his leadership in shaping Telangana’s development narrative, are expected to inspire the attendees and add immense value to the event.

President of TiE Kerala Jacob Joy and Chairman of TiEcon Kerala 2024 Vivek Krishna Govind expressed their enthusiasm about Rao's potential participation, noting that his presence would significantly enhance the stature of the conference and motivate aspiring entrepreneurs.