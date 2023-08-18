KTR mantra: Pocket money from Oppn parties, vote for pink party

Hyderabad: Cautioning people that the Opposition parties will come to confuse and lure them during elections, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday asked voters to take money from them and vote for the pink party.

Speaking to a gathering of leaders led by Tellam Venkat Rao, who joined BRS, he said there was progress in all sectors like ‘Jal Jungle Jameen’. The forest cover has increased by seven per cent in Telangana. Chhattisgarh also has agency areas but the Congress government there is not giving away Podu lands to tribals, they are not giving facilities like RythuBandhu, RythuBeema and free power.

The State government is procuring entire crop here, but in Chhattisgarh the government is procuring just 10 quintal per acre, he said. “Telangana has no village without Hanuman temple and now there is no house without BRS government schemes. Right from child birth to old age, the government is providing some or the other benefit,” said Rao.

The BRS leader criticised TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for his three-hour power supply comment. “Which section is discriminated against in Telangana, that stops you from voting for KCR? Even the Congress leaders are enjoying all benefits like RythuBandhu. But later they abuse KCR,” he said.

KTR said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would take up reconstruction of ‘BhadradriRamalayam’ and also check dams on the Godavari. This can be done only by KCR who has determination, he said. There is reverse migration in Palamuru district which was earlier known for migrations.

Rao said the Congress which got opportunities ten times could not do anything is again seeking one more chance. “They will come with money, no need to get confused, think calmly, take money from them and vote for BRS. Not only in State, without our support there will be no Prime Minister in the next election. We should send our leader with 90-95 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats, said Rao. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said Khammam did not play a crucial role in the KCR government as the party got only one seat each in the first and second terms.

The BRS government is coming again and KCR will become the CM. Khammam district should play a main role now. About four lakh acres of Podu lands were distributed and a lion’s share was given in Kothagudem with 1.5 lakh acres. “Anyhow BRS will get 85 seats, if Khammam gives more seats, we will reach over 90-95 seats,” said Ajay Kumar.