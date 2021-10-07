KTR offers to help city girl complete MBBS

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday offered financial assistance to girl from Borabanda, Anusha, who is studying MBBS III at Kyrgyzstan's Health University, in Central Asia. She returned home during the Corona pandemic and stayed put. She showed her calibre by getting 95 per cent of marks in three years.

Her father is a watchman, while mother sells vegetables for livelihood. Unable to bear expenditure for continuing the course of MBBS, Anusha stayed back in the city. She joined her mother to earn by selling vegetables. On knowing the family's poor financial situation, KTR invited them to his office.

He offered financial assistance to her to complete the MBBS course. He wished her to complete the study and return as an MBBS doctor. "I will provide you all financial assistance to complete your MBBS", he vowed. The family members and the girl thanked the minister for his gesture.