KTR on Haryana and J and K poll outcome

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has said that both national parties, the BJP and Congress, will go far from magic figures on their own in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to the election results in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the BRS leader said, “Few things are evident from the election results today and will hopefully hold true even after Maharastra, Jharkhand, and Delhi polls.”

Strong regional parties will hold the key to the formation of the next Union government, and probably for at least another decade or so. He said that the Congress party could hoodwink people of Karnataka (five guarantees), Himachal Pradesh (ten guarantees), and Telangana (six guarantees), but people of Haryana could see through the lies and propaganda.

“Congress better understand that in a connected world, just promising but not delivering will be disastrous," he said in a social media post.