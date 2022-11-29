KTR recalls KCR's hunger strike, goes nostalgic, says it's a historic day in Telangana

Telangana Municipal and Urban Development Minister KT Ramarao on Tuesday recalled the Deeksha Diwas i.e November 29 wherein the TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao goes for fast unto death in demand to the formation of separate Telangana.



Recalling the events of that day, he said that KCR's struggle will never be forgotten and Deeksha Diwas is a memorable day in the history of Telangana as it made the dreams of Telangana people come to true. "It is the day that the nation's attention turned towards Telangana," KTR said.

It is known that as part of the Telangana separate state movement, exactly 13 years ago, on this day, KCR went on with his fast unto death program. With this, TRS ranks observe the day as Deeksha Diwas every year. KTR recalled the incidents of the day on this occasion.