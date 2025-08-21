Live
- Punjab Police detain BJP leaders for holding outreach camps to promote Central schemes
- Presidential reference: 'Political solution' over rushing to SC, says Centre on Governor's delay
- South Korea: Lee vows national interest-focused diplomacy ahead of summits with Trump, Ishiba
- Delhi HC rejects CBI, SFIO, ED probe into Westland Trade franchise ‘scam’
- Women's DPL: South Delhi Superstarz clinch 10-run win over Central Delhi Queens to enter final
- Kannauj SP warns of action against people spreading rumours about drones, theft
- Watch: Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Movie Glimpse Released
- Space mission achieved all technical objectives, results encouraging: Shubhanshu Shukla
- KTR Responds as TGSPDCL Cable Cuts Disrupt Internet Across Hyderabad
- ECI appoints observers for Vice Presidential election 2025
KTR Responds as TGSPDCL Cable Cuts Disrupt Internet Across Hyderabad
Highlights
TGSPDCL cuts internet cables in Hyderabad without warning, affecting lakhs of users. KTR visits the affected areas after public complaints to resolve the issue.
Hyderabad residents faced massive internet disruption as TGSPDCL reportedly snapped internet cables without prior notice to ISPs or customers. The sudden cuts left lakhs of users without connectivity, affecting work-from-home professionals and daily online activities.
The issue has resulted in outrage on social media. Netizens expressed frustration over the lack of communication and sudden disruption.
In response to public concerns, K. T. Rama Rao took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the problem.
Officials assured that a proper process would be followed for cable work in the future to avoid such chaos.
Next Story