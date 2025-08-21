KTR Responds as TGSPDCL Cable Cuts Disrupt Internet Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad residents faced massive internet disruption as TGSPDCL reportedly snapped internet cables without prior notice to ISPs or customers. The sudden cuts left lakhs of users without connectivity, affecting work-from-home professionals and daily online activities.

The issue has resulted in outrage on social media. Netizens expressed frustration over the lack of communication and sudden disruption.

In response to public concerns, K. T. Rama Rao took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the problem.

Officials assured that a proper process would be followed for cable work in the future to avoid such chaos.