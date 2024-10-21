KTR slams Cong govt post on farmers loan waiver

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday lashed out at the Congress Party's Twitter post claiming that 40 lakh farmers in Telangana had their loans waived off.

The tweet of the Congress party was a photograph of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with a slogan that said, “Jo kaha woh kiya, 40 lakh kisano ka karz maaf” (Did what was promised. Loans of 40 lakh farmers waived).” Responding to this, KTR said, “Just like your AI generated image, the number you mentioned is also AI (Anumula Intelligence) generated.

Not even 22 lakh farmer loans (less than 40 per cent) have been waived so far. The rules keep evolving and dates keep changing. Even in his own native village and constituency, Revanth Reddy failed to fulfill his promise to the farmers. Only thing consistent about this Congress government are the lies and fake propaganda.”